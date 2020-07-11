Sat. Jul 11th, 2020

Antonio Condemns Norwich To Relegation

8 mins ago 1 min read

Photo Credit: Pool via REUTERS/Tim Keeton

West Ham United consigned Norwich City to relegation from the Premier League as four goals from Michail Antonio gave the London side a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The result leaves Norwich bottom of the standings with 21 points — 13 adrift of 17th-placed Watford who beat Newcastle United 2-1 with three more rounds of fixtures to be played.

Antonio constantly troubled the Norwich defence with his presence in the box and the 30-year-old struck twice in each half to become the first West Ham player to score four in a league game since 1981, doubling his season’s tally.

West Ham, who are 16th, moved six points clear of the relegation zone and are above Watford on goal difference.

Reuters

