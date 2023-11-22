Antimicrobial Resistance in African Countries Remains a Challenge

The African Union has established the African Union Framework for Antimicrobial Resistance Control. It aims to strengthen research; advocate for policies, laws and good governance; enhance awareness; and engage civil society organisations. Measuring and monitoring antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial use has an essential role. Here too there’s progress. The Mapping AMR and AMU Partnership consortium has recently published 14 new country reports on the situation across Africa. With weak regulation, over-the-counter prescription of antibiotics is highly prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa. The highest rates of over-the-counter antibiotics have been found in Eritrea (up to 89.2%), Ethiopia (up to 87.9%), Nigeria (up to 86.5%) and Tanzania (up to 92.3%). In Zambia up to 100% of pharmacies dispensed antibiotics without a prescription.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION