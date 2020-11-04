Anti-Corruption Strategy In Place – De Lille

Share with your network!

Public Works has partnered with the Special Investigating Unit to secure the integrity of the much-anticipated, national infrastructure plan.

“The SIU has kindly agreed that they will help to implement this anti-corruption strategy,” said Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille.

Representatives of banks, fund managers, development finance institutions and business, are meeting senior officials to thrash out any obstacles.

The two-day preparation roundtable is looking at the first batch of projects to see to it that all will be planned for, adequately funded and completed.

The 28 catalytic projects have been chosen based on their dynamism, their ability to create jobs and act as magnets for subsequent programmes, as the efforts to grow the economy, and create employment take off.

