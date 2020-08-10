Share with your network!

Anti-apartheid Activist John Nkadimeng to Be Laid To Rest on Friday

South African politician and anti-apartheid activist John Nkadimeng will be laid to rest on Friday. The government has released details of the arrangements for his funeral service and burial. Nkadimeng turned 93 in June died on Thursday.

“President Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral: Category 1 in honor of Mr Nkadimeng which entails military honors. The President has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations until the evening of 14 August 2020,” read a statement from the Government Communication and Information System.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Randburg. The burial will take place on the same day at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Share with your network!