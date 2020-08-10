iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Anti-apartheid Activist John Nkadimeng to Be Laid To Rest on Friday

58 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Anti-apartheid Activist John Nkadimeng to Be Laid To Rest on Friday

South African politician and anti-apartheid activist John Nkadimeng will be laid to rest on Friday. The government has released details of the arrangements for his funeral service and burial. Nkadimeng turned 93 in June died on Thursday.

“President Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral: Category 1 in honor of Mr Nkadimeng which entails military honors. The President has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations until the evening of 14 August 2020,” read a statement from the Government Communication and Information System.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Randburg. The burial will take place on the same day at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Disputes Claims That He Owns PPE Manufacturing Company

3 mins ago
1 min read

North-West University (NWU) Launches Housing Project

7 mins ago
1 min read

Veteran Radio Presenter Bob Mabena Has Died

40 mins ago
1 min read

Maphefo Mogale-Letsie and Boyce Maneli Appeals Guateng’s ANC Decision to Step Aside

46 mins ago
1 min read

Stats SA To Start Collecting Data In First Digital Census

6 hours ago
1 min read

Dept Of Health: Mkhize Does Not Own PPE Company

6 hours ago
4 min read

World Lion Day: Lions Still Shortchanged By SA Wildlife Laws

10 hours ago
5 min read

Mitigating Covid-19: These Are The Women Who Make Up SA’s Covid-19 Occupational Health Outbreak Response Team

10 hours ago
3 min read

Parliament Pays Tribute To South African Women

1 day ago
2 min read

South Africa In Line For First Ever Digital Census

1 day ago
1 min read

Parliament Wishes Buthelezi A Speedy Recovery

1 day ago
2 min read

Lack Of Consequences Crippling The Public Sector

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Disputes Claims That He Owns PPE Manufacturing Company

3 mins ago
1 min read

North-West University (NWU) Launches Housing Project

7 mins ago
1 min read

Veteran Radio Presenter Bob Mabena Has Died

40 mins ago
1 min read

Maphefo Mogale-Letsie and Boyce Maneli Appeals Guateng’s ANC Decision to Step Aside

46 mins ago