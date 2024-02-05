Anse Source d’Argent in the Seychelles is Stunning

With its pristine white sands shaded by coconut palms and shallow turquoise waters that gently lap against granite boulders, Anse Source d’Argent is usually found on lists of the world’s best beaches and rightly so. This is the beach of dreams. It’s an adventure to get here, but a fun one that involves a ferry, a bike ride (or walk) to L’Union Estate, a former vanilla and coconut plantation that charges a small fee to access the beach. ​

