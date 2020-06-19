Another Woman’s Body Found Along Golden Highway Near Orange Farm

Share with your network!

Gauteng police have confirmed that the body of another woman has been found near the Golden Highway in Orange Farm.

It’s understood that a passerby discovered the woman’s body in a stream on Thursday and called the police.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said that the woman had been stabbed.

She is the second woman to be dumped in the south of Joburg this week. Just a few days ago, the mutilated body of another woman was found stuffed in a bag on the side of the Golden Highway.

Dozens of women and children have been killed in South Africa over the past few weeks and police are calling for help from the public to identify the murderers.

EWN

Share with your network!