Another University Of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies

The University of Fort Hare has reacted with shock to the death of a security officer and bodyguard for a member of its Management Executive Committee.

It’s believed the security officer was a key witness in an upcoming fraud and corruption trial against university staff.

Earlier this year, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu’s, bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was killed.

A university fleet manager was also murdered.

The President had appointed a task team to look into the safety of staff at the University following numerous threats to their lives.

Buhlungu had previously said that the the institution has been under siege following assassination attempts from criminals out to kill staff due to their role in trying to root out corruption.

Share with your network!