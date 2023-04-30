Another University Of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies

The University of Fort Hare has reacted with shock to the death of a security officer and bodyguard for a member of its Management Executive Committee.
It’s believed the security officer was a key witness in an upcoming fraud and corruption trial against university staff.
Earlier this year, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu’s, bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was killed.
A university fleet manager was also murdered.
The President had appointed a task team to look into the safety of staff at the University following numerous threats to their lives.
Buhlungu had previously said that the the institution has been under siege following assassination attempts from criminals out to kill staff due to their role in trying to root out corruption.
More Stories
Winde Can Only Dream About The Arrest Of Putin – Ntshavheni
Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting
JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges
ANC SG Slams Winde Over Putin Arrest Comments
Western Cape Premier Vows To Arrest Putin
South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated Against Flu Ahead Of Winter Season
Avian Flu Outbreak Hits WC, 120,000 Birds Dead
De Ruyter Mum On Implicated Minister
Theranos Founder Holmes Stays Out Of Prison With Appeal
Scopa To Call Gordhan, Mufamadi To Give Evidence On Alleged Corruption At Eskom
Relative Taken In For Soweto boys’ Murder
ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level