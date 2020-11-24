Another Matric Exam Paper Leaked

The Council of Education Ministers has held an urgent meeting to discuss the apparent leak of yet another matric exam paper.
It’s believed the Physics two paper was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before matric pupils sat down to write it.
A week earlier, the maths paper two was also leaked.
The Hawks have been brought in to investigate the leak of that paper.
The Education Department has dispatched teams to re-check security systems to avoid another paper leak.
A full-scale audit of the exam administration system is underway, according to the department.
