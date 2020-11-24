iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Another Matric Exam Paper Leaked

EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Council of Education Ministers has held an urgent meeting to discuss the apparent leak of yet another matric exam paper.

It’s believed the Physics two paper was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before matric pupils sat down to write it.

A week earlier, the maths paper two was also leaked.

The Hawks have been brought in to investigate the leak of that paper.

The Education Department has dispatched teams to re-check security systems to avoid another paper leak.

A full-scale audit of the exam administration system is underway, according to the department.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cele Slams ‘Reckless’ Malema Threats

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ministers Meet With SABC Board

6 hours ago
1 min read

2 080 New Cases Recorded In SA

6 hours ago
2 min read

Zondo To Lay Criminal Complaint Against Jacob Zuma For Walking Out On Commission

1 day ago
2 min read

Numsa Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Mboweni

1 day ago
1 min read

NMB Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Surge

1 day ago
1 min read

EFF Members To Appear In Court

1 day ago
1 min read

2 270 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

NPA Insists Magashule’s Former PA Will Testify

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Denies Secret Trophy Hunting Claim

2 days ago
1 min read

2 646 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

2 days ago
3 min read

Spurs Go Top

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Opinion: How Africa Can Get More From Its Minerals

4 mins ago
4 min read

Never Been To Vic Falls? Here’s Why It’s Your Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

9 mins ago
3 min read

US Agency Ascertains Biden As Winner, Lets Transition Begin

2 hours ago
4 min read

Little Kids, Big Feelings – Helping Your Children Manage Anger

2 hours ago