Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday it would “cancel and consolidate selected flights” to lower costs, days after it received a $244 million government bailout to ease a mounting cash-flow crunch. The government bailout from state-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) was announced on Tuesday. The treasury had initially promised a 2 billion rand rescue package, but that funding had stalled when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni insisted it be done in a way that avoids increasing the budget deficit.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
Latest posts by Editor (see all)
- Bringing Back Sudan’s Cinema Culture - Jan 30, 2020
- Challenge Accepted - Jan 30, 2020
- Credit Suisse Ignored Warnings about Mozambique - Jan 30, 2020
More Stories
Another Bailout for Troubled SA Carrier
Another Bailout for Troubled SA Carrier
Another Bailout for Troubled SA Carrier
Another Bailout for Troubled SA Carrier
Another Bailout for Troubled SA Carrier
Another Bailout for Troubled SA Carrier