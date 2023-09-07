Announcing The BB Durban Kota x Bunny Chow Festival: A Celebration Of South African Culinary Delights

Get ready for an extraordinary culinary extravaganza as we proudly present the Durban Kota x Bunny Chow Festival. Taking place on the 28th of October 2023 at the Curries Fountain Staduim

Durban, this event will showcase the best of South Africa’s beloved street food culture.

The festival brings together the finest culinary talents, including a renowned SA chef, who will lead a special 2- day training session. In an exciting exchange, the top five Kota vendors from Johannesburg will journey to

Durban to impart their Kota-making skills to the people of Durban, while Durban locals will share their expertise on crafting delectable bunny chows with their counterparts from Johannesburg.

Prepare to be immersed in a world of flavours and traditions as knowledge and skills are shared throughout the festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in comprehensive training sessions, learning the secrets behind creating the perfect Kota and mastering the art of crafting a tantalising bunny chow.

Indulge your taste buds in the diverse range of culinary delights on offer. From traditional recipes passed down through generations to innovative twists that showcase the creativity of local chefs and street food vendors, the festival promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

But it’s not just about the food. The BB Durban Kota x Bunny Chow Festival will also feature live music performances by local artists, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere for attendees of all ages to enjoy. The festival aims to be inclusive and representative, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of KwaZulu-Natal and promoting interaction among visitors.

Mark your calendars for this remarkable event:

Date: 28th October 2023 Time: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Venue: Curries Fountain Stadium, Durban

Admission: R100 for Adults, R70 for Kids, R250 VIP

Tickets are available at Computicket.

“We are thrilled to host the BB Durban Kota x Bunny Chow Festival, a celebration of our iconic local dishes,” expressed Sipho Somniso, the event organiser. “Our goal is to support small businesses and local Kota catering outlets, providing them with a platform to exhibit their talent and expertise.”

The Festival promises an unparalleled experience for food lovers, culture enthusiasts, and families alike. By attending the festival, you will not only indulge in the rich flavors of South African street food but also contribute to the local community, as the event will create job opportunities for over a hundred residents.

For more information, please visit our website at www.mzansikotafest.co.za or follow us on social media at Durban Kota x Bunny Chow Festival. Join us as we celebrate the vibrant culinary traditions of South Africa in a two-day festival that promises to be a feast for the senses.