iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

Photo by Gio's Studio on Unsplash

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Ankole Cattle Breeders Society of South Africa confirmed that Saturday’s cattle auction at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm fetched around R21-million.

This is double the amount recorded at a similar auction last year.

Saturday’s auction was thrown into the spotlight not only because of the Ankole cattle sold there but also by the controversy around the theft of an undisclosed amount of money at the farm.

Ankole breeders’ society president, Jacques Malan, says the auction was a huge success.

“This is double to what we did last year, this is double what we did last year, and thanks to you media, you made people focused on Ankole and its importance in SA.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Receive Final State Capture Report On Monday

5 hours ago
1 min read

Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu

5 hours ago
1 min read

Truck Drivers Plan More Protests

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula

1 day ago
2 min read

South Africa Hails COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Whistleblower Doctor May Still Be Axed After Suspension Lifted

3 days ago
1 min read

Umlazi Woman Sentenced For Voting 24 Times In Local Elections

3 days ago
1 min read

Namibia Cancels Preservation Order Related To Ramaphosa Robbery

3 days ago
Sassa grant
1 min read

SASSA Clears R350 COVID-19 Grant Backlog

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Commits To Removing Red Tape For Jobs

4 days ago
1 min read

Petroleum Products Are Priced Globally – Mantashe

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Zelenskyy Expects Increase In Russian Hostility Ahead Of EU Vote

2 hours ago
2 min read

YouTube Announces The Next Round Of Applications For The Black Voices Fund Class Of 2023

2 hours ago
4 min read

Small Changes That Make A Big Impact

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer