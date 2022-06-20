Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

The Ankole Cattle Breeders Society of South Africa confirmed that Saturday’s cattle auction at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm fetched around R21-million.
This is double the amount recorded at a similar auction last year.
Saturday’s auction was thrown into the spotlight not only because of the Ankole cattle sold there but also by the controversy around the theft of an undisclosed amount of money at the farm.
Ankole breeders’ society president, Jacques Malan, says the auction was a huge success.
“This is double to what we did last year, this is double what we did last year, and thanks to you media, you made people focused on Ankole and its importance in SA.”
