Animated Video Teaches Kids How To Be Safe From Coronavirus

Parents across South Africa are worried about their children and their possible exposure to the coronavirus, amidst a second wave of the virus moving through the country and the start of the new school year being delayed later this month (February).

“Teaching children the importance of good personal hygiene is now more important than ever before. We hope that our new educational animated video will help parents and caregivers to have this critical conversation with their kids,” says Brindha Roberts, Head of Sustainability at waste management company Averda.

The animated video features two characters, Glad and Vad, who talk to children in an engaging manner about the importance of good personal hygiene and how this helps protect them from diseases such as the coronavirus. The video has been produced in three South African languages and is being made available free to anyone that wants to make use of it.

“Many of us at Averda are parents ourselves and know it is not an easy task to protect children against the dangers they will face. We hope the video will contribute to educating families to better protect themselves from the pandemic.”

The video offers the following tips with an explanation for each tip:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds as often as possible with soap and water.

Stay at least 2 metres away from other people.

Always cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze with a bent elbow or a tissue.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

A link to download the three versions of the video (English, isiZulu, and Sesotho) -> Link

