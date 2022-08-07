iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Angola’s Privatisation Campaign is an Experiment

5 hours ago 1 min read

It will reveal whether President João Lourenço’s administration can improve its governance and attract long-haul investors, or if, like Russia’s privatisations in the 1990s, the programme will strengthen the hands of cronies and stymie competition. So far, the government has not been rushing the process, which started in 2019. It has been making sure that companies that do not meet the requirements to sell stakes on the local bourse find other ways to offload stakes. “Their balance sheets need to be clean and transparent,” finance minister Vera Daves tells The Africa Report. “All the legal processes regarding the assets of those companies need to be resolved before starting the due diligence. This will ensure that the final value the government gets from this sale is as good as possible.”

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Trouble in Abuja’s Airspace

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ban on Bain Sets an Important Precedent

5 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Squeezes Mining Companies Tighter

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Needs to Develop Dedicated Private Security to Protect its Critical Infrastructure

5 hours ago
1 min read

Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Housing Scheme that Targets Expatriates Who Want to Build Back Home

5 hours ago
2 min read

Nigerian Techies have Taken Advantage of the UK’s Talent-hungry Immigration Policies

5 hours ago
2 min read

One of Africa’s Promising States is Back for its 17th IMF Bail-out

5 hours ago
1 min read

AU Agenda 2063 Sees Use of Both Renewable and Non-renewable Energy Sources

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Tale of Defiance from British Rule

2 days ago
1 min read

Creating Online HR Solutuions for All

2 days ago
1 min read

Portugal Looks to Africa to Save its Tourism Industry

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Manchester United Must Let Ronaldo Leave – Rooney

2 mins ago
2 min read

England’s Moeen Fears Losing 50-Over Cricket Due To Unsustainable Schedule

4 mins ago
1 min read

City Stay Will Not Be Determined By European Success – Guardiola

60 mins ago
1 min read

Magnificent Messi Inspires PSG Win Over Clermont

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer