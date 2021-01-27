iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Angolan Port Gets Emirati Flair

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Dubai-headquartered port operator DP World has signed a 20-year concession agreement with the government of Angola to operate the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda. DP World will invest $190m over the 20-year period, with plans to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and acquire new equipment to bring operations at the port in line with global standards and improve its efficiency. The upgrades are expected to increase the terminal’s annual throughput to approximately 700,000 TEUs per year. A modern port management system will also be established, and further training and development of Angolan staff employed at the terminal will be undertaken. The Port of Luanda is Angola’s largest port and is located in a natural bay in the country’s capital Luanda. Its location, which makes it a mandatory stop on the sea routes along the west of the African continent, gives it the opportunity to benefit from trade flows into the surrounding region, reported Dubai Media Office. The terminal will be developed into the largest facility of its kind in Angola. The MPT at the port handles both containers and general cargo, and has a pier of 610 meters, a depth of 12.5 meters and a yard of 23 hectares.

SOURCE: GULF BUSINESS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa’s Beer Industry Going through Withdrawals

2 mins ago
2 min read

Safari Lodges have Been at the Forefront of Innovation that can be Applied Post Pandemic

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Startup Secures Funding for Its Remote Monitoring Solar Firms

7 mins ago
2 min read

Guinea is the First Low-income Country to Start Covid Vaccinations

10 mins ago
1 min read

Tragedy on Cameroon’s Roads

12 mins ago
1 min read

Accra Lays Former President to Rest

15 mins ago
1 min read

Will Mali’s Peace Deal Hold?

16 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia’s Lockdown Can’t Hold Off Riots

18 mins ago
1 min read

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

1 day ago
1 min read

Africans Become New Stars in the YouTube Scene

1 day ago
2 min read

New Kenyan Law Affects How Researchers Conduct their Work

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angolan Port Gets Emirati Flair

24 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Beer Industry Going through Withdrawals

2 mins ago
2 min read

Safari Lodges have Been at the Forefront of Innovation that can be Applied Post Pandemic

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Startup Secures Funding for Its Remote Monitoring Solar Firms

7 mins ago