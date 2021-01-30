iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Angolan Port Gets Emirati Flair

2 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Dubai-headquartered port operator DP World has signed a 20-year concession agreement with the government of Angola to operate the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda. DP World will invest $190m over the 20-year period, with plans to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and acquire new equipment to bring operations at the port in line with global standards and improve its efficiency. The upgrades are expected to increase the terminal’s annual throughput to approximately 700,000 TEUs per year. A modern port management system will also be established, and further training and development of Angolan staff employed at the terminal will be undertaken. The Port of Luanda is Angola’s largest port and is located in a natural bay in the country’s capital Luanda. Its location, which makes it a mandatory stop on the sea routes along the west of the African continent, gives it the opportunity to benefit from trade flows into the surrounding region, reported Dubai Media Office. The terminal will be developed into the largest facility of its kind in Angola. The MPT at the port handles both containers and general cargo, and has a pier of 610 meters, a depth of 12.5 meters and a yard of 23 hectares.

SOURCE: GULF BUSINESS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene

4 mins ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Role of Technology in Unlocking Trade Value in East Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Journey from the Ground to Your Phone

14 mins ago
1 min read

A Bumper Harvest doesn’t Convert into Local Sales for SA’s Winemakers

22 mins ago
1 min read

FORBES AFRICA is on the Hunt for Africans Under the Age of 30

23 mins ago
1 min read

Air Traffic on the Continent is Recovering Faster than other Regions

25 mins ago
1 min read

Ashish Thakkar: #FormerRefugee #SerialEntrepreneur #Mentor #Farmer

1 day ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Squeezes Mining Companies

1 day ago
2 min read

Museveni May have Won this Round but Sentiment is Changing

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angolan Port Gets Emirati Flair

3 seconds ago
1 min read

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene

4 mins ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

11 mins ago