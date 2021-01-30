Angolan Port Gets Emirati Flair

The Dubai-headquartered port operator DP World has signed a 20-year concession agreement with the government of Angola to operate the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda. DP World will invest $190m over the 20-year period, with plans to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and acquire new equipment to bring operations at the port in line with global standards and improve its efficiency. The upgrades are expected to increase the terminal’s annual throughput to approximately 700,000 TEUs per year. A modern port management system will also be established, and further training and development of Angolan staff employed at the terminal will be undertaken. The Port of Luanda is Angola’s largest port and is located in a natural bay in the country’s capital Luanda. Its location, which makes it a mandatory stop on the sea routes along the west of the African continent, gives it the opportunity to benefit from trade flows into the surrounding region, reported Dubai Media Office. The terminal will be developed into the largest facility of its kind in Angola. The MPT at the port handles both containers and general cargo, and has a pier of 610 meters, a depth of 12.5 meters and a yard of 23 hectares.
SOURCE: GULF BUSINESS
