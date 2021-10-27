Anglican Leaders Come Down Hard on Ghanaian Clerics

Church leaders in the UK have strongly criticised Ghanaian bishops over their support for a draconian anti-LGBTQ+ law. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury and leader of the global Anglican church, Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, and other Church of England bishops, tweeted their concerns on Tuesday in what appeared to be a coordinated effort to put pressure on their Ghanaian colleagues. A draft law submitted to Ghana’s parliament earlier this year would make it a crime to be gay, bisexual or transgender, or to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, punishable by up to 10 years in jail. It has been condemned by human rights activists. In a statement posted on social media, Welby said he was “gravely concerned” and would speak to the archbishop of Ghana to discuss the response of the Anglican church in the country.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
