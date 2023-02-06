iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

3 mins ago 1 min read

At this weekend’s Grammy Awards, one of the nominees for Best Global Music is ‘Queen of Sheba,’ a 7-years-in-the-making collaboration between artists Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf. Intrigued by drawing a connection between the musical traditions of Africa and the Middle East, Kidjo (Beninese) and Maalouf (Lebanese) settled on a starting premise of the riddles relayed by Queen Sheba to King Solomon. As expected of an alliance between two virtuosos, the album is a product of love and intentionality. While the lyrical direction was provided by Angélique, its robust interpretation of a symphony orchestra was the idea of Ibrahim, whose richly layered trumpeting has recreated the conventions of Jazz.

OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

5 mins ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

6 mins ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

7 mins ago
1 min read

Top 5 African Cities Food Lovers Must Visit in 2023

9 mins ago
1 min read

SA’s First Black African Freediving Instructor On her Favourite Ocean Spots along Cape Town    

11 mins ago
1 min read

Iemanjá Festival: Keeping the Afro-Brazilian Tradition Alive

12 mins ago
1 min read

African Travel and Tourism has Potential for Immense Growth

14 mins ago
1 min read

Dakar Hosts the First Africa Vegan Restaurant Week

17 mins ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Re-entry of Higher Capacity Aircraft on African Routes Shows Recovery of Hard Hit Travel Sector

2 days ago
2 min read

For the First Time, Jumia May have to Worry about its Liquidity Position

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

3 mins ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

5 mins ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

6 mins ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

7 mins ago

Share