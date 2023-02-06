Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

At this weekend’s Grammy Awards, one of the nominees for Best Global Music is ‘Queen of Sheba,’ a 7-years-in-the-making collaboration between artists Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf. Intrigued by drawing a connection between the musical traditions of Africa and the Middle East, Kidjo (Beninese) and Maalouf (Lebanese) settled on a starting premise of the riddles relayed by Queen Sheba to King Solomon. As expected of an alliance between two virtuosos, the album is a product of love and intentionality. While the lyrical direction was provided by Angélique, its robust interpretation of a symphony orchestra was the idea of Ibrahim, whose richly layered trumpeting has recreated the conventions of Jazz.
More Stories
Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead
On a Walking Safari in Zambia
theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry
Top 5 African Cities Food Lovers Must Visit in 2023
SA’s First Black African Freediving Instructor On her Favourite Ocean Spots along Cape Town
Iemanjá Festival: Keeping the Afro-Brazilian Tradition Alive
African Travel and Tourism has Potential for Immense Growth
Dakar Hosts the First Africa Vegan Restaurant Week
Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today
Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today
Re-entry of Higher Capacity Aircraft on African Routes Shows Recovery of Hard Hit Travel Sector
For the First Time, Jumia May have to Worry about its Liquidity Position