Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize 

Considered one of the world’s most prestigious music awards, the Polar Music Prize, has most recently been awarded to Angélique Kidjo. Only the third African ever to win the esteemed prize, it recognizes her illustrious career and her enormous contributions to the world of music and the world as a whole. “To be awarded the Polar Music Prize is humbling,” Kidjo says in the release. “I have no words to say how important this is for me. It comes with a sense of responsibility that is bestowed upon me as an artist to continue to do great work. I will do my best to be a proud recipient of the Prize through my work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, on behalf of the children, and as an ambassador of music, to help create a world in which we can all live in peace.” She will join only two previous recipients from the African continent: South Africa’s Miriam Makeba in 2002, and Senegal’s Youssou N’Dour in 2013. Honored alongside Kidjo this year will be Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records in the UK, and Arvo Pärt of Estonia, the world’s most performed living composer, according to a Polar Music Prize press release.

CNN

