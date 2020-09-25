Angel Fair Africa is Going Virtual

Share with your network!

The eighth edition of the Angel Fair Africa event, which brings together investors, accelerators and emerging businesses from the African continent with the aim of doing deals, will take place online on November 5.

Chanzo Capital has partnered with Africa.com to make the event virtual. The theme of this year’s event is “doing deals in a virtual environment“.

Angel Fair Africa has taken place across various African countries for the last few years and this year is focused on female-only panels.

“The Africa investment and entrepreneurial ecosystem is maturing to the point where we have strong participation of women across the entire value chain, so our all-female panels are meant to showcase this important development,” said Eric Osiakwan, co-founder of Angel Fair Africa.

A female-only investor panel will feature Hannah Subayi, partner of Dazzle Angels; Evelyne Dioh, CEO of WIC Capital; Lelemba Phiri, partner of Enygma Ventures; and Maya Famodu, CEO of Ingressive Capital.

The entrepreneurs’ panel, meanwhile, is made up of Magatte Wade, CEO of Skin to Skin; Jamila Zomah, CEO of Africa Dish Out; Isseu Diop Sakho, CEO of Mburu; and Sassoum Niang, CMO of InTouch SA.

The event will also feature a panel on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), featuring speakers from HotelOnline, MSF Africa, and mPharma, while Lucy Quist, chief diversity and inclusion officer of Morgan Stanley, will discuss “doing deals in a virtual environment” in a fireside chat with Ian Ziddah, partner of Chanzo Capital.

Teresa Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Africa.com will follow with a lunchtime fireside chat on how she exemplified the bold new normal by leaving Goldman Sachs in New York, relocating to Johannesburg, South Africa to build Africa.com from the ground up into a media empire, which last year acquired iAfrica.

Tim Draper will conclude by sharing his bold new normal of investing globally from Silicon Valley into companies like Baidu, Tesla, Hotmail, Skype, etc which all redefined their industries.

This year’s event will bring investors, entrepreneurs and ecosystem players unto the virtual platform to do deals, network and share experiences.

The event has previously been held in Johannesburg (SA) 2013, Lagos (Nigeria) 2014, Accra (Ghana) 2015, Nairobi (Kenya) 2016, Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 2017, Maputo (Mozambique) 2018 and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) 2019 resulting in about $23M worth of deals.

Evelyne Dioh SIMPA, CEO of WIC Capital said “bringing together a diverse mixture of the business community, innovators, and investors within Senegal, across Africa and the world would create the right environment to facilitate strategic investment, foster partnerships and strengthen the network that would catalyze the African ecosystem and drive change”.

Share with your network!