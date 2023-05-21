iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Andy Murray Pulls Out Of French Open

REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
5 mins ago 1 min read

Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open.

The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the semi-finals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown earlier this month, but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux.

The Scot, who reached the final of the French Open in 2016, has opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing heading into Wimbledon.

In February, he said Wimbledon offered him the best chance of going deep at a Grand Slam.

The French Open runs from May 28 to June 11. Holder Rafa Nadal, who has won the French Open a record 14 times, also pulled out of the tournament after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury.

Australian Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berrettini of Italy will also miss the tournament.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Man City Celebrate Premier League Title With Win Over Chelsea

27 seconds ago
2 min read

Allardyce Bemoans Lack Of Quality As Leeds On The Brink

7 mins ago
2 min read

Bowen Inspires West Ham To Victory Over Struggling Leeds

3 hours ago
3 min read

Arsenal Undone In Title Race By Guardiola Mind Games, Lack Of Squad Depth

3 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Must Look In The Mirror And Own Up To Mistakes – Ramsdale

10 hours ago
2 min read

Rybakina Targets Deep Run At Roland Garros After Rome triumph

10 hours ago
3 min read

Koepka In Lead At Oak Hill As He Goes For PGA Championship Hat-Trick

10 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Pushed Us But We Capitalised On Their ‘Hiccups’ – Walker

10 hours ago
2 min read

Hovland Looks To Score PGA Championship Win And Shut Out Haaland

10 hours ago
3 min read

Title Outcome Inevitable As Guardiola’s City Keep Raising The Bar

10 hours ago
3 min read

Manchester City Win Premier League Title As Arsenal Lose

22 hours ago
3 min read

Brilliant Haaland Big Reason For City’s Third Straight Premier League Title

22 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Man City Celebrate Premier League Title With Win Over Chelsea

27 seconds ago
1 min read

Andy Murray Pulls Out Of French Open

5 mins ago
2 min read

Allardyce Bemoans Lack Of Quality As Leeds On The Brink

7 mins ago
2 min read

Bowen Inspires West Ham To Victory Over Struggling Leeds

3 hours ago

Share