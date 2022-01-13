Android Apps To Kickstart The New School Year

Tablets and smartphones are valuable learning aids during these disrupted times. Your children can get a head start on the year by downloading apps that will help them organise their schedules and manage their time. Alcatel recommends some of the most useful Android apps to help children plan ahead and keep focused on their school work.

1. myHomework

myHomework is the perfect replacement for the old-fashioned paper-based homework diary and timetable. It makes it simple for learners to keep track of their assignments, so they don’t forget to complete homework or study for a test.

2. Cozi Family Organizer

The award-winning Cozi is a family organiser that includes a colour-coded calendar, shopping lists, to-do lists, recipe box, and more. It’s perfect for helping kids to keep up with their chores, homework and extramural activities, while giving parents an overview of all the moving parts in their lives.

3. School Planner

School Planner is a handy app for learners and students of all ages, designed to help them keep everything under control. Writing down homework, assignments, exams and reminders is simple and fast and daily notifications will help them remember everything they need to do. Their timetable and daily schedule is always on hand, and they can assign different colours to each subject and view events saved in the calendar.

4. Study Bunny: Focus Timer

Study Bunny is a focusing app that encourages kids to put down their devices and focus on their schoolwork. They can set a timer for the amount of time they need to concentrate. Study Bunny will time their rest times too, and also lets them make flashcards to study for tests and quizzes. They can collect coins and carrots for completing tasks to feed the bunny and accessorise his room.

5. Google Family Link

Technology is an essential part of education these days, but parents also worry about children getting exposed to inappropriate content or spending too much time with a screen. With the Family Link parental controls app from Google, you can set digital ground rules remotely from your own device to help guide them as they learn, play, and explore online. You can see app activity reports, block specific apps and manage in-app purchases from your own device. You can also set time limits and a bedtime for their supervised devices.

