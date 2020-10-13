Android Apps To Auto-Respond To Chats And Messages When You Are Not Available

Share with your network!

If you’re connected to the world via email, multiple instant messaging (IM) apps, social media and more, your smartphone is probably constantly beeping and vibrating to notify you about new messages. And people in today’s always-on world expect a near-instant reply to each communication.

Sometimes, you can’t reply to messages quickly because you’re travelling, other times, you’d like a few hours without notifications to get some work done or binge-watch a series in peace. Luckily, you can download a range of apps for your Android smartphone to respond to messages when you’re otherwise occupied. Alcatel recommends the following:

IM Auto Reply

Supporting a range of chat and IM apps, IM Auto Reply makes it easy to set up auto-replies with predefined or personalised text.

WhatsAuto

Turn on auto reply for WhatsApp and other chat apps with a single touch. This app supports groups and even lets you build your own chatbot—no technical skills required. You can also schedule the times WhatsAuto is active.

SMS Auto Reply Text Messages

This automation app allows you to set up automatic replies to incoming text messages when you’re busy or would prefer not to be disturbed.

Drivemode

Drivemode simplifies how you manage calls and messages while driving. A streamlined interface to safely answer calls or send and hear messages lets you focus on driving. Use voice-control, a broad swipe, or a single tap to move seamlessly between applications.

Auto Message

This app lets you compose a text message and schedule a time for delivery, as well as set up auto-reply messages for incoming texts. You can also schedule the sending of emails with this app.

Do It Later

Do It Later is an auto-message app that enables you to schedule SMSs to be sent later and to auto-reply to calls, text messages, WhatsApp, chats and more.

