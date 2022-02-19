Andretti Apply For F1 Team Entry In 2024

U.S. motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to launch a new Formula One team starting from 2024, his father Mario Andretti said on Friday.
The younger Andretti, a former IndyCar champion and grand prix racer, had been in takeover talks with the owners of Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, but said in November last year that “control issues” led to a collapse of negotiations. read more
“Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024,” Mario Andretti, the 1978 Formula One world champion, wrote on Twitter.
“His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA’s determination.”
Michael Andretti has interests in IndyCar, the electric Formula E and Extreme E series as well as sportscars.
More Stories
Klopp Says He Spends Not A Single Minute Thinking Of Man City
Rumours Of Rift Over Man United Captaincy Are ‘Nonsense’ – Rangnick
Olympic Organisers Scramble As Weather Disrupts Penultimate Day
Wait Till You See Me This Year – Hamilton
Taiwan Rebukes China For Using Games To Push ‘Political Propaganda’
Australia Hails Record Winter Games Medal Haul
Fabinho Strike Earns Liverpool Battling Win At Burnley
Trippier Free Kick Keeps Newcastle Revival Going
Tottenham On The Slide As Wolves Claim Away Win
Everton’s Lampard Hails Van de Beek Impact In Leeds Win
Man City Penalty Decision Was ‘Pathetic’- Norwich’s Smith
Ronaldo Running Out Of Lives As Effect On Manchester United Games Dwindles