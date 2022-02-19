iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Andretti Apply For F1 Team Entry In 2024

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

20 mins ago 1 min read

U.S. motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to launch a new Formula One team starting from 2024, his father Mario Andretti said on Friday.

The younger Andretti, a former IndyCar champion and grand prix racer, had been in takeover talks with the owners of Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, but said in November last year that “control issues” led to a collapse of negotiations. read more

“Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024,” Mario Andretti, the 1978 Formula One world champion, wrote on Twitter.

“His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA’s determination.”

Michael Andretti has interests in IndyCar, the electric Formula E and Extreme E series as well as sportscars.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Klopp Says He Spends Not A Single Minute Thinking Of Man City

5 mins ago
2 min read

Rumours Of Rift Over Man United Captaincy Are ‘Nonsense’ – Rangnick

8 mins ago
2 min read

Olympic Organisers Scramble As Weather Disrupts Penultimate Day

12 mins ago
2 min read

Wait Till You See Me This Year – Hamilton

16 mins ago
2 min read

Taiwan Rebukes China For Using Games To Push ‘Political Propaganda’

28 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Hails Record Winter Games Medal Haul

6 days ago
3 min read

Fabinho Strike Earns Liverpool Battling Win At Burnley

6 days ago
2 min read

Trippier Free Kick Keeps Newcastle Revival Going

6 days ago
3 min read

Tottenham On The Slide As Wolves Claim Away Win

6 days ago
2 min read

Everton’s Lampard Hails Van de Beek Impact In Leeds Win

6 days ago
2 min read

Man City Penalty Decision Was ‘Pathetic’- Norwich’s Smith

6 days ago
3 min read

Ronaldo Running Out Of Lives As Effect On Manchester United Games Dwindles

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 seconds ago
2 min read

Klopp Says He Spends Not A Single Minute Thinking Of Man City

5 mins ago
2 min read

Rumours Of Rift Over Man United Captaincy Are ‘Nonsense’ – Rangnick

8 mins ago
2 min read

Olympic Organisers Scramble As Weather Disrupts Penultimate Day

12 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer