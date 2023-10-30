Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the appointment of Andreas Lackner as Vice President, Operations, Africa & Indian Ocean (A&IO)

Andreas brings on board a wealth of hospitality experience to his new position, including 20 years at Hilton. He will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of Hilton’s portfolio of managed hotels across A&IO, where the company operates 44 properties[1] across eight award-winning brands – with another 65 properties currently under development.

Andreas began his hospitality career as a chef in his native Austria, going on to work across all aspects of hotel operations, revenue management and business development. He has served in a variety of roles in Europe, including most recently as vice president, Area Brand Management, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) where he was responsible for implementing new product offerings and driving exceptional service standards across 10 Hilton brands in the EMEA region.

Commenting on Andreas’ appointment, Simon Vincent, EVP and president, EMEA, Hilton, said: “Andreas is a highly experienced hospitality leader with a track record of driving excellence in hotel operations, strong performance for our owners and a workplace culture where teams can thrive. I am delighted he will be leading our Africa & Indian Ocean portfolio – a vibrant region where Hilton has been proudly delivering hospitality for more than six decades, and where we expect to more than double our portfolio in the coming years.”

With significant opportunity for portfolio growth across Africa & Indian Ocean, Hilton’s most recent openings include Conrad Rabat Arzana, Hilton Kinshasa and Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort. Upcoming new additions include Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, Canopy by Hilton Seychelles, as well as DoubleTree by Hilton Addis Ababa Airport, including the debut of the Hampton by Hilton brand on the continent with the opening of Hampton by Hilton Grayston Sandton. Hilton is also signing new properties across Africa, having most recently announced its first property in Ghana – Hilton Accra Cantonments, as well the debut of its luxury Waldorf Astoria brand in Morocco with Waldorf Astoria Tanger.

Andreas Lackner, vice president, Operations, A&IO, Hilton said, “I am honoured and excited to continue my journey with Hilton in this new role at a time when we are seeing significant opportunity to expand our portfolio across Africa & Indian Ocean. I look forward to working with our fantastic Hilton team in the region as we create memorable stays for our guests, opportunities for our Team Members, and a lasting positive impact in the communities where we operate.”

Hilton has pioneered hospitality in many destinations across the Africa and Indian Ocean region over the last 60 years and continues to be the hospitality provider of choice among travellers. The company is committed to promoting meaningful career opportunities by creating a diverse workplace culture and expects to create more than 10,000 jobs in the coming years as part of its ambitious growth plans in the region.

[1] The 44 operating properties in A&IO include Hilton’s managed and franchised portfolio