Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

In this video from Southern Guild, Dutch design icon Li Edelkoort sits down with South African artist Andile Dyalvane to discuss his process, the history, and life force that imbue his masterful works of clay. Born to a family of cattle herders in a small village in the Eastern Cape, he found the local clay to be a connection to his ancestors as well as a means of communication with the broader world. Andile has embarked on a wide-ranging project to develop an alphabet of hand-painted symbols recording the fundamental aspects of Xhosa identity. The system of glyphs forms the basis of a major new ceramic series, titled Ithongo, which will be exhibited at Southern Guild in December 2020.
SOURCE: SOUTHERN GUILD
More Stories
Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic
The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide
South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020
Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021
Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move
Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them
Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series
African Express: An Art Collector’s Colorful Home
Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy
One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana
Motorcycle Boom in Africa
Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend after a Slump