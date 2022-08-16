ANCWL Calls For Swift Action On Claims Against Godongwana

The ANC Women’s League is calling for swift action on sexual harassment claims against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
It says it is unacceptable there are reports of gender-based violence daily.
A hotel employee in the Kruger National Park opened a case against the minister in Skukuza in Mpumalanga.
She is alleging Godongwana violated her while on holiday.
He has denied the claims.
The ANC Women’s League is also calling on the party to deal with the matter internally.
Meanwhile, the EFF wants Godongwana to be removed as Minister.
It is threatening to disrupt any gathering the Minister is addressing.
