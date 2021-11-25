ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda Elected New eThekwini Mayor

The ANC has retained the eThekwini metro, thanks to votes from smaller parties.
Mxolisi Kaunda has been re-elected as mayor and has said that improving service delivery will be among the top priorities of the metro.
After various points of order from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, the two candidates were finally nominated.
Kaunda received 113 votes, beating the DA’s Nicole Graham, who received 104 votes.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed satisfaction with Kaunda being elected mayor of eThekwini, saying smaller parties contributed to his victory.
The ANC’s Nhlakanipho Ntombela said they clinched the municipality with the help of smaller parties.
There were two spoiled votes in the 219 ballot papers.
Meanwhile, Graham is blaming some smaller parties for handing power back to the ANC in Durban.
