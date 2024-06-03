ANC’s Loss of Its Majority, Other Parties Express Interest in Coalition Negotiations.

Following the ANC’s loss of its majority, additional parties have expressed their opinions regarding coalition negotiations.

After the African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority at the 29 May polls after decades in power, additional political parties have participated in coalition negotiations.

As they establish the seventh administration, parties are now required to confront coalitions.

There are numerous potential outcomes, such as a grand coalition between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) and a coalition between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that has been portrayed as a doomsday scenario by some.

Parties are anticipated to commence negotiations on Monday following the announcement of the election results on Sunday evening.

Pieter Groenewald, the leader of Freedom Front Plus, stated that no agreement had been reached thus far.

“Depending on what the proposals are going to be, we will take a decision which is in the best interest of South Africans.”

According to Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, the deputy leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), the party had been approached by other collaborators.