ANC’s David Masondo Cautiously Optimistic About Newly Formed GNU Despite Potential Challenges

David Masondo, a member of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) and the deputy minister of finance, expressed cautious optimism about the longevity and success of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The GNU, a coalition formed last month between the ANC and nearly a dozen other political parties, was established in an effort to stabilize governance amid a complex interplay of political and service delivery challenges.

While the current state of the government appears stable, Masondo noted that this stability isn’t assured indefinitely. “The construct, its logic, was mainly a construct to ensure government’s stability from that point of view,” he commented during the second day of the NEHAWU political school in Boksburg.

Masondo also highlighted potential future challenges, especially as the 2029 general elections approach. He pointed out that political parties within the GNU might start to assert their distinct identities more strongly, which could lead to internal conflicts within the coalition.