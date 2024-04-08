Ancient Wonders                                

The Louvre is about to concede its title as the largest museum in the world with the much-anticipated opening of Cairo’s Grand Egyptian Museum. Also known as the Giza Museum, it will be a modern wonder set amid some of history’s most storied architecture. Spread out across 148 000 square metres, the museum has 12 expansive exhibition halls. Upon arrival, visitors will be welcomed by an impressive entrance court designed to evoke emotions similar to standing before the pyramids. Inside, a majestic atrium houses the aforementioned towering statue of Ramesses the Great. A grand staircase leads to the plateau level, offering views that extend through the galleries to the ancient marvels beyond. Meticulously incorporated into the museum’s design, a series of gardens contribute to creating a favourable micro-climate.

DESIGN INDABA