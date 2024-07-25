ANC Youth League Applauds Kodwa’s Decision To Resign Amid Corruption Charges

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has expressed approval of Zizi Kodwa’s decision to step down as a Member of Parliament. Collen Malatji, the president of the ANCYL, commended the former minister for making a prudent choice under the circumstances.

Kodwa’s resignation came into effect immediately on Wednesday, after facing criticism for his return to Parliament subsequent to his indictment on corruption charges.

The allegations against Kodwa, previously the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, involve nearly R1.7 million in purported kickbacks received from Jehan Mackay, his co-accused and the former CEO of EOH.

Malatji remarked that Kodwa’s return to Parliament was inappropriate given the serious nature of the charges against him. “He has rightly stepped aside from his leadership roles within the ANC and its related structures until he can clear his name. Stepping down from Parliament, a position to which the ANC appointed him, was a wise decision following advice he received. We believe he should now focus on proving his innocence, and if exonerated, he would be welcomed back to serve,” Malatji stated.