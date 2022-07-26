iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries

Photo Credit: EWN

36 mins ago 1 min read

ANC Finance Committee member Lindiwe Zulu has assured party employees who haven’t been paid their June salaries that they will be paid.

She did not mention when they will be paid.

Disgruntled ANC employees have vowed to disrupt the party’s National Policy Conference scheduled this weekend if they are paid their outstanding salaries.

Their representative committee has also threatened to interdict the policy conference.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Cost Of Transport, Goods To Surge If New Duties On Vehicle Tyres Are Imposed

2 mins ago
4 min read

SA’s Youth Face Mental Health Crisis

6 mins ago
1 min read

Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation

39 mins ago
1 min read

There’s Deliberate Sabotage At SA’s Power Stations – Ramaphosa

6 hours ago
2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

6 hours ago
1 min read

NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas

6 hours ago
1 min read

Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

6 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 hours ago
1 min read

Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

1 day ago
1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

1 day ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Cost Of Transport, Goods To Surge If New Duties On Vehicle Tyres Are Imposed

2 mins ago
4 min read

SA’s Youth Face Mental Health Crisis

6 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries

36 mins ago
1 min read

Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation

39 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer