ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries

ANC Finance Committee member Lindiwe Zulu has assured party employees who haven’t been paid their June salaries that they will be paid.
She did not mention when they will be paid.
Disgruntled ANC employees have vowed to disrupt the party’s National Policy Conference scheduled this weekend if they are paid their outstanding salaries.
Their representative committee has also threatened to interdict the policy conference.
