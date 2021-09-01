ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

The ANC has issued a statement confirming the withdrawal of its electoral court application to re-open the registration of candidates for the local government elections.
The governing party could not register all its candidates before the deadline on Monday last week.
But it has now decided to withdraw its application and to await the Constitutional Court judgment on an application by the IEC.
The IEC wants the Highest Court in the land to postpone local government elections to February next year.
It says it is unable to organise constitutionally compliant local government elections on the October date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local government elections are scheduled for 27 October this year.
