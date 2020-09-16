ANC Will Repay Zim Flight Money

Share with your network!

The ANC has pledged to refund the government for the costs incurred when its party delegation hitched a ride on a South African Air Force plane to Zimbabwe.

This, after questions were asked about the legality of the use of the plane for the trip.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said: “We travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation.

This came after the DA and the EFF criticised the party for using an airforce jet for the trip and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain.

Ramaphosa wrote to Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Friday and demanded a response within 48 hours.

“In the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the president has directed the minister to provide a report within 48 hours that will set out the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list,” the Presidency said in a statement on Friday evening.

Ramaphosa said Mapisa-Nqakula had permission to travel to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart to discuss defence-related matters.

