ANC Western Cape To Have New Leadership By End Of April

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will only open nominations for its top six positions after March.
The party first wants to deal with a regional conference in the Boland. But, by the end of April, there should be a new provincial leader.
“After the Boland regional conference has taken place, the campaign by different people for various positions within the provincial executive committee will most likely take place towards a very important conference of the province,” said ANC provincial spokesperson Yonela Diko.
Diko said their new online membership system would make it easier to verify membership.
The ANC in the province was left in ruin after its former leader Marius Fransman was booted from the party following a sex scandal.
