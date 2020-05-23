ANC WC Calls For Protection Of Essential Workers After 2 Officers Die

Share with your network!

The African National Congress (ANC) the Western Cape said efforts to protect essential services workers against COVID-19 should be top priority.

Provincial party leaders responded to the deaths of two police officers in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu who died as a result of the coronavirus this week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Friday that six police officers in the country have died of COVID-19, while 611 members have tested positive for the virus.

Khayelitsha Police Station officials have remembered 47-year-old Sergeant Ludwe Mqalo as a respectful and humble officer.

He served the Saps for 17 years and died of COVID-19 this week.

Gugulethu Police Station administration clerk, Naledi Sobhoyisi (37), was a member of the provincial Saps choir – she fell ill after contracting the virus and died in hospital on Wednesday.

ANC member of the provincial legislature Mesuli Kama said the safety of all essential workers should be prioritised.

“There is an invisible enemy that has targeted all human beings – whether you are rich or poor, a [member of the] police, a nurse or a doctor or an ordinary citizen who is still hoping to get a job tomorrow.”

In the Western Cape, 411 Saps members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Police management said COVID-19 fighting measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all staff.

