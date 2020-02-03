Mon. Feb 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

ANC Wants New Leaders By April, Plans To Win Over WC Municipalities

4 mins ago 1 min read

The African National Congress (ANC) said it hoped to hold a Western Cape congress in April.

The party’s provincial interim convenor Ronalda Nolumango said over the past nine months, the party had put structures in place. The interim committee was appointed last year to get the party back on track.

The ANC wants new leaders before the end of April and also plans to win more municipal councils in the Western Cape.

Spokesperson Yonela Diko explained: “There is coherence and unity. This already gives us a leap forward.”

It will depend on a review by the ANC’s national executive committee whether the congress can be held in April.

EWN

