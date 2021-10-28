ANC Wants Answers From Eskom

The ANC suspects the latest blackouts are deliberate actions by some within Eskom for political ends.
The power utility implemented Stage 4 of power cuts from midday Wednesday.
The governing party is calling for decisive leadership at Eskom.
The ANC says the disruption caused by blackouts must be condemned.
The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is demanding an explanation from the power utility.
“We’re demanding an answer. We want to know what’s going on at Eskom.”
