ANC Wants Answers From Eskom

Eskom power
3 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC suspects the latest blackouts are deliberate actions by some within Eskom for political ends.

The power utility implemented Stage 4 of power cuts from midday Wednesday.

The governing party is calling for decisive leadership at Eskom.

The ANC says the disruption caused by blackouts must be condemned.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is demanding an explanation from the power utility.

“We’re demanding an answer. We want to know what’s going on at Eskom.”

