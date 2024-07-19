ANC Tshwane Moves To Oust DA-Led City Government, Affirms National Unity Unaffected

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has announced its intention to file a no-confidence motion against Mayor Cilliers Brink and his Democratic Alliance (DA)-led city government. This decision, they clarify, will not impact the broader coalition dynamics at the national level with the DA.

Despite the DA’s role as a primary partner in the national Government of National Unity (GNU), the ANC in Tshwane emphasized that its local actions are independent of this partnership. This statement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of inter-party collaboration at all government levels during his parliamentary address on Thursday.

Eugene Modise, the ANC regional chairperson, stated that the decision to challenge Mayor Brink’s leadership was supported by the party’s higher echelons, citing the mayor’s alleged arrogance and discriminatory practices against black business owners as the reasons for the motion.

Modise confirmed that the ANC aims to hold the vote on Mayor Brink’s position by next week, indicating a swift move to reshape Tshwane’s political landscape while asserting that these local maneuvers will not disturb the national coalition’s stability.