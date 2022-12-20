ANC Top 7 Officials Urged To Unite Party

The ANC has elected new leaders and even added one extra office to the top six but what will they do to improve the state of affairs of the party and the country?
Policies being discussed and ratified here, indicate an aggressive path ahead.
They include immigration, the nationalisation of the reserve bank, the empowerment and upliftment of women, land reform, cracking down on corruption and harsher penalties for sexual offences.
More Stories
Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks
Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF
Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting
Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana
Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President
Alleged ‘Killer Cop’ Commits Suicide
ANC Delegates Brace For Top 7 results After Voting Goes Late Into The Night
ANC Records Steep Decline In Membership
NSBE Wants A ‘Competent & Credible Engineer’ To Be Appointed As Eskom CEO
Army Deployed To Guard Eskom Power Station
Deals, The Defenders And A Drive For Equality Can Sum Up The US-Africa Leaders Summit
Sarb Rate Hikes Appear To Be Working to Control Inflation