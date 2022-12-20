iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC Top 7 Officials Urged To Unite Party

Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
3 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC has elected new leaders and even added one extra office to the top six but what will they do to improve the state of affairs of the party and the country?

Policies being discussed and ratified here, indicate an aggressive path ahead.

They include immigration, the nationalisation of the reserve bank, the empowerment and upliftment of women, land reform, cracking down on corruption and harsher penalties for sexual offences.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

2 hours ago
1 min read

Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President

24 hours ago
2 min read

Alleged ‘Killer Cop’ Commits Suicide

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Delegates Brace For Top 7 results After Voting Goes Late Into The Night

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Records Steep Decline In Membership

1 day ago
1 min read

NSBE Wants A ‘Competent & Credible Engineer’ To Be Appointed As Eskom CEO

1 day ago
1 min read

Army Deployed To Guard Eskom Power Station

1 day ago
2 min read

Deals, The Defenders And A Drive For Equality Can Sum Up The US-Africa Leaders Summit

3 days ago
1 min read

Sarb Rate Hikes Appear To Be Working to Control Inflation

5 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

2 hours ago
3 min read

Lots Of Business Deals Reached During The US Africa Summit

2 hours ago
1 min read

Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting

2 hours ago

Share