iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC To Oppose DA On Candidate List

Photo Credit: EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC is opposing a bid by the Democratic Alliance to stop the IEC from reopening candidate lists.

The IEC announced this week, it would allow parties to register candidates for the local government elections.

This, after the ANC, said it was unable to register all its candidates on time because of a technical glitch with the system.

The DA is taking the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, the ANC says it will seek punitive costs against the DA for asserting it got an advanced warning of the judgment.

The governing party also wants the court to rule on the DA’s accusations that the IEC favoured it.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Winde Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

4 hours ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

ANC Employees Considered Taking The Party’s Top 6 To Court

4 hours ago
3 min read

SA Reports 7 338 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Did Not Get Special Treatment From The IEC – Duarte

1 day ago
1 min read

Experts Warn Against Easing Of Restrictions

1 day ago
nkosazana dlamini zuma
1 min read

Dlamini-Zuma To brief media on municipal elections

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 372 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Health Officials To Continue Monitoring COVID Variant Mu

2 days ago
1 min read

Bonginkosi Khanyile Returns To Court

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Welcomes IEC Decisions

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 4 118 New Covid-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Placed On Medical Parole

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

A Cry For Hope From A South African Business Leader

2 hours ago
3 min read

Attracting Support For NPOs

2 hours ago
3 min read

Struggling To Sell Your House Despite The Favourable Market? Here’s What To Do

2 hours ago
4 min read

Opinion: There’s No Cavalry Coming – It’s Time For Business To Step Up To Make Change Happen

3 hours ago