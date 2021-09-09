ANC To Oppose DA On Candidate List

The ANC is opposing a bid by the Democratic Alliance to stop the IEC from reopening candidate lists.

The IEC announced this week, it would allow parties to register candidates for the local government elections.

This, after the ANC, said it was unable to register all its candidates on time because of a technical glitch with the system.

The DA is taking the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, the ANC says it will seek punitive costs against the DA for asserting it got an advanced warning of the judgment.

The governing party also wants the court to rule on the DA’s accusations that the IEC favoured it.

Share with your network!