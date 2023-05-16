ANC To Meet US Ambassador Over Russia Claims

The ANC is still smarting after last week’s outburst by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety.

He said he would bet his life on South Africa having supplied a Russian ship docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base with arms and ammunition.

Brigety has since apologised for his tone but has not withdrawn the allegation.

The South African government over the weekend denied any involvement in supplying arms to Russia.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says the party has not discussed the possible expulsion of US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.

