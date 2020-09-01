ANC Takes The Hard Line On Corruption

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear that the ANC will take action against all who refused to step aside while facing corruption charges.

The recent COVID-19 procurement scandal has implicated ANC leaders and members, leaving the party’s image bruised both locally and abroad.

Before the special NEC meeting took place over this weekend, the scandal had seen Ramaphosa pen a letter to ANC members in which he said the ANC was in the dock concerning corruption allegations.

Ramaphosa said the NEC had resolved to “draw a line in the sand” against corruption by requesting that all those criminally charged step aside from their government and party positions pending their prosecutions.

“The ANC emphasised that what seems to be a choreographed campaign against the president will not distract the movement from undertaking an intensified programme against corruption and state capture, as mandated by the 54th national conference,” Ramaphosa said.

This call was echoed by the NEC which mad strong recommendations about those within their ranks who are found guilty of criminal conduct.

“We have also decided that cadres of the movement who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures or other government structures.”

