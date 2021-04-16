ANC Step-Aside Fiasco Continues

Share with your network!

The ANC says it’s waiting for submissions from party structures about the implementation of the step-aside resolution.

This after its highest decision-making body recently announced that members charged with corruption and serious crimes must step aside within 30 days or be suspended and disciplined.

Provincial secretaries had until 5pm on Thursday to submit lists of affected members – one of them, Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

The ANC concedes that the step-aside resolution has the potential to further divide the already weakened party.

“It’s important that in the implementation of any ANC decisions, we take all our structures on board,” said Pule Mabe, party spokesperson.

“These are not easy decisions, these are weighty decisions you’ve got to make sure that you take all your structures on board, you make sure that there is understanding.

“If there are views coming out of this engagement with provinces, those views will be shared with the National Executive Committee when we meet.”

