ANC Slams Carl Niehaus

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe has slammed Carl Niehaus for his claims that he works for the Secretary General’s office.

He was fired by the party almost a week ago over alleged misconduct.

Niehaus and a group of disgruntled employees have laid theft and corruption charges against the top-six and the ANC after the party failed to pay employee salaries for nearly three months.

Meanwhile, going into voter registration weekend, the African National Congress says it’s aware of internal strife on the provincial level.

The office of the secretary-general is dealing with the situation.

“We are aware of disputes that have been brought forward,” said party spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Share with your network!