ANC Silent On Whether It Will Take Action Against Masondo

The African National Congress is remaining silent on whether it will take action against Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.
The party’s integrity commission has asked him to step down after it found he used his influence as deputy minister to set the Hawks on a former lover. The committee claimed Masondo’s actions brought disrepute to the organisation.
Masondo has defended his actions saying he was protecting his family
More Stories
Amended School Calendar Released For 2020
Stats Reveal Role Of Alcohol In Violent Crime
Minister Creecy Clarifies Accommodation Regulations
Staggering EC Crime Figures Shows Bloody Crime Wave Continues
New Regulations Further Burden, Job Losses For Hunting Industry
Women’s Day 2020 – Empower Our Women To Keep Them Safe
Government Announces Changes To Lockdown Rules: Leisure Travel Within Provinces Now Permitted
Data Shows COVID-19 Is Stabilizing In Western Cape
ANC Gauteng Orders Masuku To Take Special Leave Effective Immediately
PEC: Masuku, Diko To Be Referred To Integrity Commission Over COVID-19 Corruption Claims
SIU: 102 Gauteng Companies Now Investigated For COVID-19 Corruption Claims
COVID-19 Update: 471,123 Cases; 297,967 Recoveries; 7497 Deaths