ANC Silent On Whether It Will Take Action Against Masondo

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. Picture: @TreasurySA/Twitter.

2 hours ago 1 min read

The African National Congress is remaining silent on whether it will take action against Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

The party’s integrity commission has asked him to step down after it found he used his influence as deputy minister to set the Hawks on a former lover. The committee claimed Masondo’s actions brought disrepute to the organisation.

Masondo has defended his actions saying he was protecting his family

