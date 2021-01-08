ANC Sidesteps Magashule Issue

The ANC says the January 8 statement will cement its identity as a movement of the people, and respond to South Africa’s most pressing issues.
But the party won’t be announcing what it will do with senior leaders implicated in corruption.
This comes as the ANC NEC meeting this week sidestepped the issue.
The party says a report recommending that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside, didn’t feature.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the birthday message live from the party’s Luthuli House headquarters on Friday evening.
More Stories
Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of The Weekend
Nehawu Concerned About Healthcare Workers
Western Cape Warns Of Third COVID-19 Wave
SA Records 20 999 New COVID-19 Cases And 441 More Deaths
COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border
SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts
South Africa Secures 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of January
Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers
Experts Allay Fears About COVID-19 Variant
SANDF To Be Deployed In Western Cape
SA Records Grim High Of 21 832 COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Nighttime Loadshedding For 2 Days Starting Wednesday