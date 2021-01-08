ANC Sidesteps Magashule Issue

Share with your network!

The ANC says the January 8 statement will cement its identity as a movement of the people, and respond to South Africa’s most pressing issues.

But the party won’t be announcing what it will do with senior leaders implicated in corruption.

This comes as the ANC NEC meeting this week sidestepped the issue.

The party says a report recommending that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside, didn’t feature.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the birthday message live from the party’s Luthuli House headquarters on Friday evening.

