ANC SG Slams Winde Over Putin Arrest Comments

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has slammed Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

That’s after Winde stated they’d arrest Russian president Vladimir Putin if he entered the province.

Mbalula said on Twitter that Winde doesn’t have powers to stop anyone coming to South Africa.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes.

Winde says the province’s LEAP officers will be instructed to make the arrest.

The 70-year-old is set to visit South Africa in August for the 15th BRICS Summit.

