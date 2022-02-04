ANC salaries paid in full – Mashatile

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says the party has finally paid all outstanding staff salaries up to the end of January.
This just a day after trade union Nehawu announced it’s taking the ANC to the labour court.
Nehawu accuses the governing party of deliberately failing to honour its financial obligations to staff since October last year.
But on Thursday, Mashatile told journalists that all employees have received their outstanding salaries and bonuses.
