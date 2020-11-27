ANC Revokes Decision To Reinstate Member Charged With Rape

Share with your network!

The Mpumalanga ANC has reversed its decision to lift the suspension of a provincial executive committee member.

He is accused of raping his two daughters.

“We welcome the reversal of the decision by the PEC because as you would know that as the African National Congress, one of our long-standing policy positions is that of building a non-sexist society from the objectives that we have set for ourselves in a national democratic revolution,” said ANC spokesperson, Dakota Legoete.

“Now a non-sexist society means the fight against the oppression of women in society, in the workplace and in the family and now you know gender-based violence is something that can happen within families and it is something that cannot be promoted.”

The decision to reinstate him caused widespread outrage.

